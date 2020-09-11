Travis Allen Hickman, 83, of Batson, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Batson, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 24, 1937, in Batson, to James “Boots” Hickman and Florence Irene Daniel.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Lois Rogers Hickman, brother, Cordell Hickman and parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Travis Allen ” Whoper” Hickman Jr. of Austin; Craig Anthony Hickman and wife Laury of Conroe. Sisters, Jimmie Warner and husband Tom of Batson, Vivian Henry also of Batson. Grandchildren, Ethan and Oliver Hickman and a host of loving family and friends.

Travis loved to trail ride and was the camp cook on many rides. He loved to set on his back porch with his family and friends. He loved catfishing and hunting and setting around the camp fire. He was a member of Delta Riding Club. Travis loved to vacation with his family and his boys were his pride and joy.He enjoyed riding his side by side and gardening. His wife Linda was the love of his life.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Batson Prairie Baptist Church with Reverend Butch Perkins officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Batson Prairie Baptist Church starting at 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Honoring Travis as pallbearers are Brandon Lamberth, B.J. Meche, Shelby Lamberth, Cody Warner, Chance Hickman, Nino Jimenez. Honorary pallbearers are Logan Lamberth and Dean White.

