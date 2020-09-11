Curtis Ray Sellers, 78, of Tomball, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born on Sunday, February 8, 1942 in Wisdom, Mississippi to Virgil Sellers and Ola Breland Sellers, both of whom have preceded him in death. Curtis was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan Nettie Sellers, brother, Boyce Raymond Sellers, sisters, Betty Denning and, Opal Littlefield. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; daughter, Rachel Baldwin and husband Marcus; son, James Sellers and wife Lisa; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Joanna Mehlhorn, Jaime Lysette Sellers; great-granddaughter, Sophia Elizabeth Mehlhorn; great-grandson, Carson Avery Mehlhorn; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside services for Curtis will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Woodlawn Park Cemetery, in Wiggins, Mississippi, at 12:00 pm. Bro. Roger Hickman officiating. Pallbearers will be Marcus Baldwin, Luke Sonsel, Robert Rusher, Maurice Rayburn, and John Clark. Honorary Pallbearer is James Sellers.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

