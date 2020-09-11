Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on Sept. 9, 2020:
- Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Burns, Brent Edward – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Fregia, Gigit Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Luthi, Edward Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Public Intoxication
- Wortham, Crystal Gale – Possession of Marijuana