Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on Sept. 9, 2020:

  • Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Burns, Brent Edward – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Fregia, Gigit Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Luthi, Edward Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Public Intoxication
  • Wortham, Crystal Gale – Possession of Marijuana
