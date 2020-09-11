Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on Sept. 9, 2020:

Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Burns, Brent Edward – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Fregia, Gigit Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Luthi, Edward Dean Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Vickery, Ashley Nichol – Public Intoxication

Wortham, Crystal Gale – Possession of Marijuana

