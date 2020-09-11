LCSO intercepts jail contraband; four charged

Three people have been charged with attempting to slip “unspecified contraband” to an inmate at the Liberty County Jail, according to a media release from Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor. The three people, along with the inmate, have been charged with felony offenses and are now in the county jail together.

DeFoor said that investigators have been monitoring activity to prevent illegal acts from being conducted in the jail facility. Sheriff’s Investigator J.R. McQueen received information about the contraband that that inmate had requested from his family members. The intent reportedly was to sell or consume the items. However, before the contraband could be passed to the inmate, investigators intercepted it.

Armstrong, Rebecca Ann

Burns, Brent Edward

Platt, Heaven Leigh

Armstrong, Tom

“Four probable cause statements were completed and presented to Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller who issued four warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Attempted Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, a third-degree felony.

Those charged are Brent Burns, 25, brother of the inmate, Heaven Platt, 26, Rebecca Armstrong, 51, mother of the inmate, and the inmate Tom Armstrong, 34. Armstrong was already being held on charges of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property and a parole violation.

Investigations will continue in order to prevent more illegal activity at the Liberty County Jail, DeFoor and McQueen promise.

“The Sheriff’s Office is warning individuals who may plan, attempts or conducts this type of illegal activity could find themselves facing felony charges because these cases are being pursued vigorously by investigators,” said DeFoor.

