Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2020:

Coleman, Kevin Dale – Disorderly Conduct (Abusive or Obscene Language)

Cordova, Juan Javier – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Hank, Carl – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Larson, Curtis Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 4 grams

Lee, Crystal Diane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 4 grams

Lujan, Mauricio Arnaldo – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Martin, Kristen Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4 less than 28 grams; and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams

Matthis, Erika Nicole – Hold for Jefferson County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Palmer, Jennifer – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sadler, Charles Daniel Jr. – Abandoning or Endangering Child/Criminal Negligence

Wagenseller, KC – Criminal Trespass or Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

White, Michael Anthony – Public Intoxication

Coleman, Kevin Dale

Cordova, Juan Javier

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy

Hank, Carl

Keaton, Brad Wayne

Larson, Curtis Michael

Lee, Crystal Diane

Lujan, Mauricio Arnaldo

Martin, Kristen Marie

Matthis, Erika Nicole

Palmer, Jennifer

Sadler, Charles Daniel Jr.

Wagenseller, KC

White, Michael Anthony

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

