Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2020:
- Coleman, Kevin Dale – Disorderly Conduct (Abusive or Obscene Language)
- Cordova, Juan Javier – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
- Hank, Carl – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Keaton, Brad Wayne – Criminal Trespass
- Larson, Curtis Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 4 grams
- Lee, Crystal Diane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 4 grams
- Lujan, Mauricio Arnaldo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Martin, Kristen Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4 less than 28 grams; and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams
- Matthis, Erika Nicole – Hold for Jefferson County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Palmer, Jennifer – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Sadler, Charles Daniel Jr. – Abandoning or Endangering Child/Criminal Negligence
- Wagenseller, KC – Criminal Trespass or Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- White, Michael Anthony – Public Intoxication