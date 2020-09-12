Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2020:

  • Coleman, Kevin Dale – Disorderly Conduct (Abusive or Obscene Language)
  • Cordova, Juan Javier – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Hank, Carl – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne – Criminal Trespass
  • Larson, Curtis Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 4 grams
  • Lee, Crystal Diane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than 4 grams
  • Lujan, Mauricio Arnaldo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Martin, Kristen Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams; Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4 less than 28 grams; and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams
  • Matthis, Erika Nicole – Hold for Jefferson County-Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Palmer, Jennifer – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Sadler, Charles Daniel Jr. – Abandoning or Endangering Child/Criminal Negligence
  • Wagenseller, KC – Criminal Trespass or Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • White, Michael Anthony – Public Intoxication
