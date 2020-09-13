Bow hunters capture massive alligator at Dayton’s Day Lake

Tarkington bow hunter Lee Sanford, who made headlines in September 2016 when he captured a 13.5-foot alligator in Day Lake south of Dayton, caught another monster alligator on Saturday in Day Lake. This gator, measuring in at 12 feet, 2.5 inches, may not be as big as the previous gator but it put up one heck of a fight, according to Sanford’s friend and fellow alligator hunter, David Nezat.

“Lee shot it with a bow. That’s unusual. The gator then turned around and charged at his boat, breaking off the trolling motor and biting the boat,” said Nezat.

Sanford was fishing with his son, Dawson, while Nezat was still on shore with his son, Jared. After fighting with the alligator for a couple of hours, Sanford was able to get the alligator under control. Once he got it to shore, Nezat and Jared helped them pull it out of the water.

Lee Sanford and his son, Dawson, display the massive 12-foot, 2.5-inch alligator they captured on Saturday in Dayton’s Day Lake. (Facebook photo shared by David Nezat)

“For three years in a row, Lee has killed the biggest alligators for Day Lake,” said Nezat. “He’s got a lucky knack. This year he is in the lead at Porter’s Processing in Anahuac.”

Nezat said the beast wasn’t the biggest alligator in Day Lake. Nezat has his sights set on capturing a 16-foot alligator that he has witnessed on occasions, but he will have to beat his friend to it.

“We know he’s in here somewhere,” said Nezat.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulates the annual harvesting of alligators through the distribution of tags. Nezat and Sanford apply for tags every year. The men have been friends and hunting buddies for the last 25 years.

“I still haven’t made up my mind if I like him or not,” said Nezat, jokingly. “I like to say that I taught him everything he knows about fishing, but he would strongly disagree with that.”

Bluebonnet News attempted to reach Sanford for comment but he was unavailable.

The alligator broke off the trolling motor on Sanford’s boat.

