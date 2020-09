Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 11, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 11, 2020:

Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Child Endangerment and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Cantu, Shannon Renee – Failure to Report Abuse

Carter, Aaron Jay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lorenzoni, Anthony Julian – Assault/Family Violence, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Bexar County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Smith, Bradley Allen – Disorderly Conduct

Trahan, Kasie – Assault/Family Violence

