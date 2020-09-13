Another massive gator caught in Liberty County

There are massive reptiles lurking in and around the Trinity River. On Saturday, an alligator, measuring 12-feet, 7.5-inches and weighing in excess of 800 pounds, was captured near the City of Liberty by members of C & C Outfitters, owned by Jeremy, Gordon and Kyle Creel, of Hardin, Texas.

The gator was the second massive one captured on Saturday in Liberty County. Just a short distance from where the Creels captured their alligator, bowhunter Lee Sanford of Tarkington also caught a 12-foot, 2.5-inch gator on Day Lake in Dayton.

Hunting alligators is a family business for the Creels of Hardin. Pictured left to right are Grayson Creel, Hannah Orand, Amanda Creel, Gordon Creel, Kyle Creel, Charita Creel and Paige Creel.

“We catch big gators like this every year,” said Jeremy Creel, adding that it is common to see 12-foot alligators in the backwaters of the Trinity River.

“They are plentiful in Liberty County,” he said, adding that catching them is tricky since they survived for so long because they were smart and avoided snares.

The alligator was snagged on a set line using chicken as bait, then brought to shore.

After it was harvested, the alligator was taken to Porter’s Processing in Anahuac, where alligators in the area are butchered for their meat and leather.

In addition to alligator hunts, C & C Outfitters also arranges duck and goose hunts, and saltwater fishing trips. For more information or to book a hunt, call Jeremy Creel at 936-334-5569, Gordon Creel at 936-402-3156 or Kyle Creel at 936-334-2590.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

