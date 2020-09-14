Hazel Jean Denny, age 89 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born March 22, 1931 in Corny, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Mark Denny; daughter-in-law, Cheryal Denny; eight sisters and one brother; and great-granddaughter, Adrienne Brown.

Survivors include her son, David Lee Denny; stepdaughter, Trenna Graham and husband Leonard; grandchildren, Carrie Spring Denny, Parrish McPheeters and wife Holly, Dana Bagley, Howard Bagley, Joshua Ramsey and wife Kristin, Allen Ramsey and wife Regina,

Eric Ramsey and wife Amanda, Amy Frechette and family, Kaci Edwards and family, Brianna Bailey and family, and Emily Baum; great-grandchildren, Deshaun Gore, Quincy Gore, Cole Brown and wife Nikki, Justin Brown and wife Cheyenne, James Bagley, Shane Bagley, William Castillo and wife Karla, Raymond McPheeters, Anne McPheeters, Hayden Cochran, Ashton Ramsey, Braxton Ramsey, Mason Ramsey, Willard Powell, Ethan Ramsey, Luke Ramsey, Andie Jo Ramsey, and Callie Ramsey; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Reid, Darci Brown, Wylder Brown, Canyon Brown, Jake Brown, Adrienne Brown, Judson Brown, Emily Castillo, Michael Castillo, and Brendon Castillo; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

