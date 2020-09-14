Elgin Wayne Fregia, 77, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Elgin was born on August 1, 1943, in Liberty County, Texas to parents Julius Fregia and Edna Mae Aldrich who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife, Barbara Fregia; sister, Nell Butler; and brother, Julius Edward Fregia.

Elgin was a great man who loved his family dearly. He was a man of his word and could always be depended on to keep his promises. A patriotic man, Elgin enjoyed drinking coffee, reading, and listening to old country music. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Elgin is survived by his daughter, Melody Fregia; sister, Glenda Watson and husband Charles; nieces, Wendi Estep and husband Gary, and Hayli Barrier and husband Justin; nephews, Matthew Watson and wife Rebbekah, and Michael Watson and wife Jana; along with numerous great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

All arrangements for Mr. Fregia are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

