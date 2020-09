The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 12, 2020:

Averett, Krystal Nichole – Disorderly Conduct

Johnson, Joshua Marquis – Hindering Secured Creditor

Norman, James Monterran – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parish, Shanee – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with intent to impair

