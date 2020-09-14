Mobiloil Credit Union celebrates Dayton branch opening, celebration planned for Sept. 25

Mobiloil Credit Union is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch in Dayton, Texas, located at 999 SH 146. This new full-service branch, next to WCTractor, will provide the community with a wide range of banking products and services.

The Dayton location is open Monday through Saturday, and members can access a 24-hour drive-up ATM. Anyone who lives, works, worships or volunteers in Liberty County or any of the other seven counties Mobiloil Credit Union serves, can become a member and leverage its great rates and low fees.

“We are very excited to be able to invest in the Dayton community. This branch strengthens our presence in the Dayton/Liberty area and provides additional convenience to our existing members as well as new ones,” said John Doucet, CEO and President of Mobiloil Credit Union.

The credit union has another branch close by at 11250 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas.

On Sept. 25, Mobiloil Credit Union will host a Drive-In Grand Opening and ribbon cutting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have food, music, and door prizes and provide the community with the opportunity to meet the experienced branch team members.

Mobiloil Credit Union, founded in 1935, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving over 60,000 members throughout Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange and Tyler counties.

The credit union offers a full range of financial services, including auto lending, credit cards, mortgages, checking, money market accounts and many other consumer and business products and services. Visit mobiloilcu.org for more information.

