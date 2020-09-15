Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2020:

  • Averett, Krystal Nichole – Public Intoxication
  • Bynum, Jimmie Leon Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Fernandez-Delgado, Jesus – Speeding and Failure to Appear
  • Figueroa, Gerardo – Driving While Intoxicated, first
  • Palma, Elvin – Abandoning or Endangering a Child
  • Scott, Adam – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Trahan, Gary Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Wahus, Van Everett – Terroristic Threat, Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Note: The mugshot for Elvin Palma was not available at the time this article posted.

  • Averett, Krystal Nichole
  • Bynum, Jimmie Leon Jr.
  • Figueroa, Gerardo
  • Scott, Adam
  • Trahan, Gary Wayne
  • Wahus, Van Everett

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.