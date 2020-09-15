Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 13, 2020:

Averett, Krystal Nichole – Public Intoxication

Bynum, Jimmie Leon Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fernandez-Delgado, Jesus – Speeding and Failure to Appear

Figueroa, Gerardo – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Palma, Elvin – Abandoning or Endangering a Child

Scott, Adam – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Trahan, Gary Wayne – Public Intoxication

Wahus, Van Everett – Terroristic Threat, Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Note: The mugshot for Elvin Palma was not available at the time this article posted.

