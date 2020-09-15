Freddee Joyce Meche, 58, of Devers, Texas passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Freddee was born on May 10, 1962, in Liberty, Texas to the late Larry James and Maxine Johnson. She was truly the matriarch in the Meche household, displaying her leadership and organizational skills on all family functions. She was mother to everybody and thrived within that role. Mimi loved to shop for her family, especially her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She made sure that holidays were planned in a very special way. Princess will be missed by her loving husband of 30 years and all who loved her, but her legacy will continue with future generations.

Freddee is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Kaci Dee’Ann Sthram

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 30 years, Jerry Meche of Devers; sons, Frank James and wife Maryann of Wylie, Texas, Kenneth “Jay” Young of Raywood, Louis Lynn Armstrong and wife Kristan of Anahuac, Texas, Stephen Meche and wife Vanessa of Beaumont, Texas, Aubrey Meche and wife Sade of Waco, Texas; daughters, Jennifer Sanders and husband Chris of Batson, Texas, Nicki Sthram and husband Keith of Liberty, Texas, Lindsay Kopplow and husband Edward of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Lisa Cocran and husband Red of Raywood;brothers, Larry James wife Margaret of Manville, Texas, Jesse James and wife Lily of Magnolia, Texas; grandchildren, Aiden, Avabella, Conner, Haley, Savannah, Seth, Emma, Leslie, Brayden, Kyler, Hannah and fiance Brandon, Kaylei, Sophia, Kaicen, Kyndra, King, Kaleb, Kobie, Zane, Mason, Mali, Payton, Edward, two great grandchildren, two on the way, many loving family members and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Brother Jerry Ben officiating. A gathering of family and friend will be on Sunday at 2:00 pm until service time.

Honoring Freddee as pallbearers are Keith, Chris, Lynn, Frank, Jay, Aubrey, Stephen, and Red.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

