Sheriff: Child struck by car in San Jacinto County

A young girl, approximately 18 months old, was critically injured Tuesday evening when she was struck by a car in San Jacinto County, according to SJC Sheriff Greg Capers. The accident happened on Meekins Road around 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff, it is believed that a caretaker of the child was driving the vehicle that struck her by accident. The toddler is believed to have suffered a fractured skull and other injuries.

She was airlifted by LifeFlight to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where she is undergoing surgeries, Capers said.

Capers said the accident is being investigated by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

