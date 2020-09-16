James Earl Herford, 96, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont surrounded by his loving family. A long time resident of Sour Lake, Texas, Mr. Herford was born on March 18, 1924, in Batson, Texas to the late George Herford and Winnie Townsend. He was a retired gauger for Sun Pipeline. Mr. Herford was one of few surviving true Marine American Hero Veteran serving during WWII. He enjoyed fishing but loved deer hunting. Bingo and 42 were two of his favorite games to play. In his younger years he was very active with his boys and was involved in many organizations including, Chairman with March of Dimes, Commander of American Legions, Honorable Marksman Coach for the US Olympic Team, 4H Rifle Team, Junior Rifle Association, NRA instructor, teaching kids the safe way of handling and shooting a weapon, Explorer Advisor, Cub, and Boy Scout Master. He was an Active Booster for High School Athletics and Band. Coached Little League Baseball, and was a Volunteer EMS Mechanic. Mr. Herford will be missed by all who loved him. United States is grateful for his Honorable Service to his Country.

Mr. Herford is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Margaret Ernestine Vardy Herford, Annie Laura Sample Herford; brothers, George, Ed, Byron, Lamar, Henry, and Ben Herford; sisters Winnie Walker, Betty Ruth Underwood, and Elva Burlin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Juanita Herford of Sour Lake, Texas; sons, James Ernest Herford of Yantis, Texas, Douglas Herford and wife Tina of Camarillo, Ca; brothers, Walter Herford of Lindale, Texas, Lloyd Herford of Mississippi; sisters, Sylvia Jones of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Stacy Watson and husband Tom of Tyler, Texas, Charles Herford and wife Holly of Pecos, Texas, Lauren Tarleton and husband Austin of Victoria, Texas, Jennifer Aurey-Weatherman and husband Josh of Camarillo, Ca, Julianne Aurey-Carden and husband Anthony of Ventura, Ca, Jacob Herford and wife Randee of Manhattan, Kansas, Jenna Bree Herford and fiance Pete Villalba of Rocklin, Ca, many other loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 7:00pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Committal service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Robert Lee Cemetery in Robert Lee, Texas.

Honoring Mr. Herford as pallbearers are Douglas Herford, Ernest Herford, Jay Herford, Charlie Herford, Cody Herford, Jake Herford, Tom Watson, and Austin Tarleton.

