Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2020:

  • Crow, Kyle Grady – Criminal Trespass
  • Enloe, Donald Emerson – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Hines, Steven Lamar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Johnson, David Timothy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lewis, Chaderick Lamar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass
  • Sarabia-Flores, Hugo – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Stebelton, Mendalyn Rae – Possession of a Controlled Substance
