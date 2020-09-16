Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2020:

Crow, Kyle Grady – Criminal Trespass

Enloe, Donald Emerson – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Hines, Steven Lamar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, David Timothy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lewis, Chaderick Lamar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass

Sarabia-Flores, Hugo – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Stebelton, Mendalyn Rae – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crow, Kyle Grady

Enloe, Donald Emerson

Hines, Steven Lamar

Johnson, David Timothy

Lewis, Chaderick Lamar

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn

Sarabia-Flores, Hugo

Stebelton, Mendalyn Rae

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

