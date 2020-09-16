Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2020:
- Crow, Kyle Grady – Criminal Trespass
- Enloe, Donald Emerson – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Hines, Steven Lamar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Johnson, David Timothy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lewis, Chaderick Lamar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass
- Sarabia-Flores, Hugo – Public Intoxication and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Stebelton, Mendalyn Rae – Possession of a Controlled Substance