Dolores Ann Fertak, 79, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, December 25, 1940 in Passaic, New Jersey to Edward Kotwica and Ann Driosky Kotwica, both of whom have preceded her in death. Dolores was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth John Fertak, Sr., brothers, Richard “Corky” Edward Kotwica, and Edward “Huff” Richard Kotwica. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Kenneth Fertak, Jr. and wife Catherine, Scott Michael Fertak and wife Laura, Jeffery Robert Fertak and wife Jaime; grandchildren, Auston Fertak and wife Brittney, Ashley Fertak, James Pruneda, Madison Fertak, and Mason Fertak; great-grandson, Campbell Fertak; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Dolores will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 12:30 pm. Reception after service. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

