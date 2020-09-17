Cinda Sue Yeiser, age 56 of Marion, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born May 19, 1964 in San Bernardino, California to parents Richard and Judy Lamberth. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Lamberth; maternal grandparents, Harrison and Ruth Rawlings; paternal grandparents, Robert and Maxine Smoot, and Jack Lamberth; father-in-law, Norman Yeiser; and brother, Robert Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Yeiser; mother, Judy Lamberth; mother-in-law, Mildred Yeiser; daughters, Ashley Bolden and husband Marcus, Kristin Foy, Jordan Burton and husband Blake, Cassie Butcher and husband Delbert; sons, Matthew Reno and wife Erin, Casey Carroll and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Tyler and Alex Kelley, Aidan Shaw, Aaliyah, Joshua and Elijah Espinoza, Bryce, Raylee and Avery Burton, Brynn and Brooks Reno, Madison and Olivia Butcher; sisters, Arron Farmer and husband Sam, Dedra Sawyer and husband Keith, Amy Tipton and husband Robert, Cheri Smith, Nancy Tice and husband Danny, Rachel Britt and husband Jerry, Susan Smith and husband Steve; brother, Richard Lamberth and wife DK; along with numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones that will forever cherish her memory.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cornerstone Church, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

