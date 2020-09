The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 15, 2020:

Barnett, Jeanette Delane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Blue Warrant

Hanlon, Keith Allen – Terroristic Threat and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Havener, Harry Dean III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Perrin, Stuart Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trahan, John Ross – Public Intoxication

