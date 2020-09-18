Florence Aileene Barrett, 95, of Hardin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at The Springs in Cedar Creek, Texas. She was born in Hardin, Texas on August 2, 1925 to parents Samuel Levi McMurtry and Laura Elizabeth Williams McMurtry.

Florence known to her family as “Sis” or “Sister” was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Florence loved people and was happiest when in a group of people and was the “center of activities.” She said often, “I was born a twin and I don’t like being alone.” She lived most of her life in Hardin. She moved to Liberty Hill in 2011 to be near her daughters. Florence was a member of Hardin Methodist Church and also Liberty Hill Methodist Church.

She had many interests and hobbies – she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, crocheting, cooking, gardening, yard work and being a home maker. For over thirty years, she worked with her husband in their upholstery shop. Florence loved doing anything outside including raking hay and riding horses. She liked to go – she loved to just get in the car and ride. Florence always felt that she should give you something when you left her home – usually something she cooked. She liked to make banana bread and often took it to her doctors and their staff. She loved her children and grandchildren and liked to keep up with their activities. Florence will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-five years Kirby William Barrett; brothers Jim McMurtry, Kenneth McMurtry, Homer McMurtry and her twin Lawrence “Bubba” McMurtry; sisters Oralene McMurtry, Ruth McMurtry, Thyra Weaver; three nephews and two nieces.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Kenneth Barrett and wife Brenda; daughter Sandra Sweezy and husband Bobby; daughter Shirley Walters and husband Marshall; sister-in-law Ruth Martin; grandchildren Chad Barrett, Kimberly de la Houssaye, Bradford Barrett, Jennifer Ferrell, Jill Epperson, Lance Walters, Kevin Sweezy, Natalie Boatwright, Olivia Sharp; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition, she leaves behind many other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-1 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hardin Methodist Church, 1005 FM 834 RD W, Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM at Hardin Methodist. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Chad Barrett, Bradford Barrett, Lance Walters, Kevin Sweezy, Johnye McMurtry, Cory Ferrell, Bryce Barrett and Will Barrett. Pastor Gideon Watson of Hardin Methodist Church will officiate.

