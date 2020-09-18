Texas resources readied as tropical depression travels through the Gulf

Governor Greg Abbott on Friday placed resources on standby along the Gulf Coast in anticipation of severe weather resulting from a Tropical Depression in the Gulf. Tropical Depression 22 is forecast to strengthen to tropical storm or hurricane status and bring heavy rain and flooding to the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend beginning Sunday and continuing through next week.

“As this Tropical Depression continues to move through the Gulf, the State of Texas is taking necessary precautions in the event of a major impact in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend,” said Governor Abbott. “This storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and flooding, and I urge the people the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend to heed the guidance of local emergency officials and remain vigilant as this Tropical Depression strengthens.”

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is rostering and prepositioning the following resources in preparation to support requests from local officials:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Forces One and Two -Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team and Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle Packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Ambuses and Ambulance Strike Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams and helicopters with hoist capability to support water rescue operations

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.

