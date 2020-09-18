Sheri Kay Smesny Rice, 61 of Dayton died unexpectedly on September 15, 2020 at home with her daughter. With a heart as big as Texas, Sheri cared deeply for her entire family and her vast circle of friends. She was loved much by many in return.

Sheri was born on September 29, 1958 in Dayton to parents Joe F. and Marveline Smesny. She was graduated from Dayton High School 1977, attended Lee Junior College, and earned a realtor license. Sheri’s daughter, Lisa Marie, was the light of her life.

Sheri worked in the construction industry, owning a fence company and serving on the Board of Directors of the Texas Fence Association. She was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church where she taught Sunday School, was a CYO director and a Lector.

Sheri enjoyed gardening, yardwork, watching HGTV, and her animals. As most giving persons, she volunteered many hours for causes close to her heart.

Sheri was preceded in death by her father and her nephew, Joseph Smesny. She is survived by her mother and her beloved daughter, Lisa Marie; siblings, Cynthia Norwood and husband Larry of Austin, Dolly Stokes and husband Jim of Victoria, Joe Smesny and wife Andrea of Porter, Frank Smesny and wife Laurie of Seabrook and Jim Smesny and wife Peggy of Dayton. Sheri is also survived by nephews, Ford Smesny and wife Sarah and Frank Smesny; nieces, Sarah Smesny King and husband Raymond, and Lauren Smesny Wade and husband Trey; great nieces and nephews; also numerous other family members and a host of friends.

Her beautiful spirit will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services for Sheri will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Peter Phong Nguyen officiating. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Eastgate. Serving as pallbearers will be Ford Smesny, Frank Smesny, Raymond King, Danny Bode, Don Bode, and Rodney Bode. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Norwood and Jim Stokes.

For those who desire memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southeast Texas, 6055 South Loop E, Houston, TX 77087, https://www.alz.org/texas

