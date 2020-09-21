Disaster declarations made in anticipation of Tropical Storm Beta

While Southeast Texans are still waiting to see how much of an impact will be made by Tropical Storm Beta, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Liberty County Judge Jay Knight have already made disaster declarations.

Governor Abbott on Monday issued a Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties. Tropical Storm Beta is expected to make landfall this evening but has already caused storm surge and damaging winds, and has the potential to cause widespread flooding, as it continues to approach the Texas Coast.

Counties included in this Disaster Declaration include Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”

The local disaster declaration, which was signed by Judge Knight on Sunday, Sept. 20, will continue for a period of seven days after its issuance.

Because the tropical storm may produce flooding, Knight also signed a voluntary evacuation for residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas of Liberty County.

