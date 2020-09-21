Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 18, 2020:
- Fobbs, Lillan Yvette – Public Intoxication
- Holt, Elizabeth Ashley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Mikeska, Jason Scott – Public Intoxication
- Strong, Phillip Lon – Hold for Montgomery County
- Willette, Ryan Seth – Sexual Assault of a Child and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Note: The Liberty County Jail has not posted mugshots for Lillan Fobbs, Elizabeth Holt and Ryan Seth Willette. The only two mugshots in the jail system for the persons arrested on Sept. 18, 2020, are those with previous arrests.