Edna Caroll Holloway, 80, of Plantersville, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on Monday, July 29, 1940 in Mobile, Alabama to Edgar William Webb and Elizabeth Florence Chambliss Webb, both of whom have preceded Edna in death. Edna was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Holloway, son, Clifford Cranson, daughter, Caroll Ann Holloway, sister, June Graham. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Freddie Eugene Cranson and wife Dotsy, W.C. Holloway and wife Joy, Franklin Lance Holloway and wife Ofelia; brothers, Earl Webb, Ed Webb, Jr.; sisters, Voncile Cook, Vivian Holloway, Elaine Evans; grandsons, Tommy Holloway, Trey Cranson, Cliff Cranson, Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Edna will be on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Holloway, Matthew Holloway, Trey Cranson, Clifford Cranson Jr., Rafael Ramirez, and Jerry Robertson.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Caroll (Webb) Holloway, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

