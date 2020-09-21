Julio B. Miranda, 88, of Baytown, Texas and former resident of Hankamer, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at his residence with family by his side. He was born on February 17, 1932, in Liberty Hill, Texas to Apolinar Miranda and Catarina Beltran Miranda. He was the youngest of 13 children. Julio was married to his wife Rose Riojas Miranda for 65 years. He was a talkative and friendly man who never met a stranger. Julio loved music and playing the accordion. His favorite hobby was woodworking and made different things from furniture to napkin holders. Julio will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Apolinar and Catarina Miranda; five brothers; and seven sisters.

Julio is survived by his wife, Rose Miranda; sons, Alex Miranda and Avel Miranda; daughters, Deborah Miranda, Cynthia Parish and husband Kenney, and Christine Sutton; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Derek Parish, Ryan Sonnier, Robert Portwood, Jesse Portwood, Tyler Martin, Jake Martin, and Kevin Martin.

Funeral services will be privately held.

