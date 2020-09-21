Elizabeth “Betty” Phyllis Johnson, 82 of Liberty, Texas passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence in Liberty. She was born in Camden, New Jersey on May 23, 1938 to parents Phillip Klaproth and Elizabeth Benson Klaproth.

Betty was a beloved waitress at Golden Coral in Liberty for many years until it closed. She was well known around town and loved for her bright smile and outgoing personality. Betty was a people person – she was happiest surrounded by people but especially when she was with her family. She loved the beach, salt-water fishing, yearly family trips to the zoo, and reading science fiction books. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her father Phillip Klaproth; sister Joan Crisfulla and stepdad J.E. McDevitt Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her Mother Elizabeth McDevitt; husband Leo Hoffpauier; daughter Mary Ann Curry; son Phillip Curry and wife Marvie; daughter Candi Johnson; brother Jack McDevitt, Jr. and wife Trudy; grandchildren Renee, Jason, Stephanie, April, Anthony, Beth, Jimmie, Derian, Tristan, Alexis, Kenda, numerous great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 AM – 12 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 12 PM in the chapel with Pastor Bryant Perkins from Liberty Church of Christ and Ross Giese officiating.

