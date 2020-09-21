Ronald “Ron” Earl Brumley died September 17, 2020 at his home in Coldspring, Texas. He was born March 5, 1954 in Houston, Texas to parents Robert E. and Sarah E. Brumley.

Growing up, Ron visited his grandparents, Christopher Lee and Martha Viola Brumley, at their farm in Coldspring. He loved Coldspring and after moving there with his family in 1970 he spent many days packing a lunch and riding his horse along with his sisters, Cindy and Una and friends, around the countryside. He loved to camp, hunt, fish and cook. Following graduation from Jones High School, Ron started working in the oil fields. He became a directional driller traveling to various places. He also was self-employed, selling oilfield equipment.

He is survived by two sons, Ryan Earl Brumley and wife Sammy Jo, Russell Charles Brumley, Ashleigh Woodhouse, and their mother Valliery Harvey Brumley and three much loved grandchildren, Charley Jo Brumley, Jace Earl Brumley and Wyatt Jaxton Brumley. Ron is also survived by three stepsons Bobby Powell, Wessley Hill, Steven Hill and step daughter Allison Babin, sister in law Paula Waldo and husband Lance Waldo. Surviving Ron is his mother, Sarah E. Brumley, sister Una E. Mayfield, brother-in-law Pat Mayfield, brother-in-law G. M. “Bo” Padgett, aunt Martha Charrey as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death is his wife Cathy Diane Brumley, father Robert Earl Brumley, sister Cynthia Beth Padgett, and niece Hope Renee Padgett.

Ron accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized March 4, 1962 at Temple Oaks Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. After moving to Coldspring he became a member of First Baptist Church. He and Cathy were active members of Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville, Texas, where he served as a deacon. He would want to leave you with John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not parish, but have everlasting life.”

A memorial service will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, 14250 TX-150, Coldspring, Tx 77331 September 26th at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church 3721 Montgomery Road, Huntsville, Texas 77340.

His family wishes to express their appreciation to Alamo Hospice and their staff, Ron’s nephew, James Padgett, for staying with him the last two weeks helping in every way, you took excellent care of him and everyone got to see him and say their goodbyes because you made it possible for him stay at home and Ron’s nephew Robert Mayfield for always checking on him and bringing him lots of meals. A special thanks to friends John and Josey Guerrero. Thank you John for the many trips taking him to the doctor and hospital. God Bless.

