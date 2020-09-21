Yvonne LaCour Wirzberg was born in Plaucheville, Louisiana on June 17,1932 to Blume and Theresa (Scallan) LaCour. It was there that she and her five siblings learned the values of hard work, love of family and neighbors, and service to the Lord. She was baptised at Mater Dolorosa Catholic church on July 2, 1932 and was a loyal and faithful servant to the Lord for 88 years. She attended high school at Dolorosa where she was a star baseball and basketball player. After a number of years of hard work picking cotton on the family farm, she joined her cousin Lolie and went to work in downtown Houston, where she met the love of her life. Billy and Yvonne married on April 3, 1954, and were blessed with four children. Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love of children led her to open an in-home daycare where she touched the lives of numerous children and parents, before moving to Coldspring, Texas in 1978. She worked beside Billy as they opened their BBQ restaurant where she again touched the lives of all she met with her giving heart and loving nature. She loved gardening, both vegetables and flowers, canning and baking, and she loved sharing Christmas cookies with friends and family. She also loved music, dancing and baseball. In her thoughtfulness she was quick to send out birthday cards and greeting cards for all occasions, and loved to receive cards in return. Yvonne leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years, four children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, along with cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Point Blank, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

