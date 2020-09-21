Bobby Jean Kyle, age 83, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born March 11, 1937 in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents Bill and Betty Eason who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ben Kyle; brothers, Henry Eason, Leonard Eason, Thomas Eason and Bill Eason, Jr.; sisters, Betty Jean Spears, Drewcilla Apostolo, Syble Cribbs and Pansy Eason.

Survivors include her daughters, Angel Cangemi, Nancy Dowden, Tammy McShan and Bobby Jo Kyle; sons, LeeRoy McShan and Robert McShan; sister, Ima Jean Shaver; along with fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

