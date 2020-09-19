Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2020:
- Adams, Jyana Lanea – Forgery of a Government Document/National Instrument/Money and Possession of Marijuana
- Bryant, Craig Russell – Capital Murder
- Chambers, Daisi Danille – Public Intoxication
- Cintron, Sabrina Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Escape While Arrested/Confined
- Cockerham, Yesica – Bond Forfeiture-Interfering With Public Duties
- Cole, Tanya Rachel – Theft of Property
- Cubbedge, Mickey Earl Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention
- McKinney, David Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Nobles, Darrell Lee – Parole Violation
- Ross, Jimmy Ray – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Smith, Lawrence Dean – Hold for Harris County