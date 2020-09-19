Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2020:

Adams, Jyana Lanea – Forgery of a Government Document/National Instrument/Money and Possession of Marijuana

Bryant, Craig Russell – Capital Murder

Chambers, Daisi Danille – Public Intoxication

Cintron, Sabrina Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Escape While Arrested/Confined

Cockerham, Yesica – Bond Forfeiture-Interfering With Public Duties

Cole, Tanya Rachel – Theft of Property

Cubbedge, Mickey Earl Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention

McKinney, David Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Nobles, Darrell Lee – Parole Violation

Ross, Jimmy Ray – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Lawrence Dean – Hold for Harris County

