Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 17, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 17, 2020:

  • Adams, Jyana Lanea – Forgery of a Government Document/National Instrument/Money and Possession of Marijuana
  • Bryant, Craig Russell – Capital Murder
  • Chambers, Daisi Danille – Public Intoxication
  • Cintron, Sabrina Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Escape While Arrested/Confined
  • Cockerham, Yesica – Bond Forfeiture-Interfering With Public Duties
  • Cole, Tanya Rachel – Theft of Property
  • Cubbedge, Mickey Earl Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • McKinney, David Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Nobles, Darrell Lee – Parole Violation
  • Ross, Jimmy Ray – Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Lawrence Dean – Hold for Harris County
