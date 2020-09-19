Corey Dain Trader, 49, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on Saturday, March 20, 1971 in Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Corey was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Marie (Broussard) Trader. Left to cherish his memory is his father, Billy Leon Trader: sons, Kyle Dain Trader and Jaden Reese Trader; brother, Chad Trader and wife Yuliya; sister, Twila Denise`Vinson and husband Ray; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.



Corey loved the water, he was an avid boating fan. If he came up missing, just go look at the lake, and you would find him visiting with friends and talking about boats.

A celebration of Life service for Corey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 5:00 pm.



All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

