Harry D. Hylton, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Uvalde, Texas. Harry was born May 1, 1937 in Highlands, Texas to parents Randolph and Kate Hylton who preceded him in death along with his brother, Ray Hylton, Sr.; and his sister, Helen Jasek.

Harry enjoyed being outdoors where he liked hunting, farming, and ranching. He participated in many cook-offs, even winning “World Champion” one year with The Mesquite Cookers. Harry was a people person who loved spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Hylton lived in Liberty County for 20 years before moving to Livingston where he spent another 10 years. Eventually Mr. and Mrs. Hylton moved to the hill country in Leakey, Texas where Harry absolutely loved watching the deer roam freely through the yard and would often feed the animals and even had a garden he enjoyed spending time in.

Harry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Dorothy Hylton, and his dog, Patches, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Harry will be held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service with interment to follow at Worthy Cemetery.

