Harlen Leon Neel, age 84 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born September 22, 1935 in Timpson, Texas to parents Melvin and Annie Neel who preceded him in death along with his daughters, Cindy Rockaway, Wanda Rodriguez and Robbie White; and son, Leonard Neel.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Neel; daughter, Patricia Fletcher; son, Russell Neel; three stepdaughters, fifteen grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Family Faith Church, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.

