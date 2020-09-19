Melba Cronin Parker, age 84, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born September 14, 1936 in Goodrich, Texas to parents Finnie and Arvetta Slack who preceded her in death along with her brother, Jerry Slack; husband, William Cronin; and husband, James Parker.

Survivors include her daughters, Sabrina Ryan and husband Scott and Sheila Shrader and husband Greg; son, Bobby Cronin and wife Lynn; sister, Janis Moulder; brother, Lynn Slack; grandchildren, Jay Cronin, Jana Cronin, Mitchell Cronin, Michael Bailes, Michelle Isam, Joshua Ryan, Ryan Shrader and Kaitlyn Vann; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Peebles Cemetery, Livingston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

