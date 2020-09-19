Jearl Wayne Harrison, Sr., age 70 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born February 19, 1950 in Star City, Arkansas to parents Calvin and Beatrice Harrison who preceded him in death along with his son, Jearl Wayne Harrison, Jr.; granddaughter, Samantha Harrison; and great-granddaughter, Tara Harrison.

Survivors include his wife, Karolyn Harrison; son, Stacy Adam Harrison; daughters, Gala Ann Smith and husband Eddie, Laura Mahle and husband Brian; brother, Randy Harrison and wife Angie; sister, Juanita Owens; eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

