Tropical Storm warning in effect for Liberty County

Liberty County now has a Tropical Storm Warning in effect. The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management is telling residents that now is the time to plan for the storm.

“Remember, Liberty County is not a sheltering jurisdiction. We encourage residents to prepare and make plans with friends or family in the event they want to leave,” said Crista Beasley-Adams, director of the LCOEM. “At this time there is no evacuation ordered; however, as we know, things can change with these storms and we are monitoring closely in order to make decisions for residents. Please monitor local news media as well as our Liberty County OEM Facebook page for updates.”

The National Weather Service says that a tropical storm warning means that tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within Liberty County over the next 36 hours. Peak wind gusts are expected to be 40-50 miles per hour with gusts reaching 60 miles per hour. The window for this activity is Sunday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage.

“Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports and sheds [is possible],” according to the National Weather Service report. “A few buildings experiencing window, door and garage door failures [is possible]. Mobile homes [may be] damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.”

The forecast says that large trees with shallow roots, fences and roadway signs may be blown over and some roads may be impassable from debris.

