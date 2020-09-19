Galveston Ferry operations could be potentially impacted by Tropical Storm Beta

Due to the strengthening and anticipated landfall of Tropical Storm Beta currently in the Gulf of Mexico, TxDOT’s Galveston-Bolivar Ferry Office may need to periodically pause ferry service starting as early as this afternoon due to rising water levels and high winds along the Texas coast.

This could last throughout the next several days as Tropical Storm Beta makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and brings high winds and increasing storm surge as it makes landfall.

The storm is increasing in strength and conditions will likely quickly diminish over the next 24-60 hours, so TxDOT wants to alert the traveling public to begin immediate planning now for a possible disruption in service. High sustained winds and tidal conditions above four feet create unsafe conditions for ferry operations.

As the storm passes through the area and conditions improve, an assessment of equipment will be made, and ferry service will resume as quickly as safely possible.

Road closure information can be viewed at www.houstontranstar.org and www.drivetexas.org . Please follow the Galveston Ferry Twitter feed @GalvestonFerry for updates.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston.

