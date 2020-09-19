Woman killed, another woman found tied to bed in community south of Cleveland

The body of a woman was found in a burned-out vehicle and another woman was found tied to a bed at a home in the Rancho San Vicente subdivision between Cleveland and Plum Grove around 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities are searching for a Hispanic male they believe is related to the case.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, initial information suggests that the deceased woman was trying to flee a house at 61 CR 3415 when she allegedly crashed her car and it caught on fire.

“We don’t know if she died as the result of some injury that happened before the fire or if she was killed by the fire,” DeFoor said.

Inside the home, authorities found the injured and restrained woman who made a frantic 911 call to report that she believed her friend was dead. According to DeFoor, the restrained woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

As of 10 p.m., law enforcement agencies are searching for the Hispanic male, identified as 69-year-old Jose Marin Soriano, who fled the scene in a gray pickup truck. DeFoor said investigators are still working on more identifying information that can be released to the public. Even the make and model of the pickup truck are unknown at this time.

“He is considered to be armed and dangerous. We are considering this a public safety issue,” DeFoor said.

