Fallen war hero honored with road section named in his memory

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement after participating in this morning’s ceremony dedicating a section of Highway 190 in Livingston to the memory of PFC Stuart Moore. PFC Moore was killed by an improvised explosive device in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2003.

Moore

“It was an honor to join the Moore Family to dedicate a section of Highway 190 in memory of their son, PFC Stuart Moore,” said Babin. “PFC Moore paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation, and I know many join me in thanking him and his family for the heavy price paid in the name of freedom.

“As a veteran myself, I consider it a great privilege to have had the opportunity to participate in such a special occasion.”

According to Moore’s obituary notice, the last time he talked to family members, he told them he was looking forward to spending two weeks with them in mid-January 2004. He died one month before he was able to make the trip home.

He left behind his daughter, Candice, 21 months old, who was 3 months old when her father was deployed. He also left behind his father, Dennis, mother, Pam, and his wife, Molly.

He was a Boy Scout and liked rock climbing, hunting, fishing and camping.

