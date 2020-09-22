School closings for Wednesday announced

UPDATED:

Here are the school closures for Wednesday, Sept. 23, as of 2 a.m.

Liberty ISD

In order to ensure the safety of all Liberty ISD students and staff, classes are canceled for Wednesday, September 23rd due to potential flooding conditions related to Tropical Depression Beta. Please monitor Liberty ISD’s website and Facebook.

Dayton ISD

The safety of our students and staff is one of our top priorities. Dayton ISD is cancelling all classes for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, due to Tropical Depression Beta. As of now, after-school activities are yet to be determined. To keep everyone updated, Dayton ISD will post information via the following venues:

Our website (www.daytonisd.net)

Our Facebook and Twitter

KSHN.com (local radio)

Bluebonnet News, Liberty Gazette, and Liberty Vindicator

Channel 2, Channel 11, and Channel 13

Please continue to check these outlets for all Dayton ISD weather updates. Stay safe.

Cleveland ISD

Due to the current weather situation, Cleveland ISD will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, for the safety of our students and staff. Continue to follow the District website and social media pages for further updates.

The school districts of Hardin, Tarkington, Devers and Hull-Daisetta have not shared information on school closings at this time. This information will be updated as warranted.

