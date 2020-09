Mrs. Joetta Kathryn Pyle, 69, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Joetta was born on March 15, 1950 in Hugo, Oklahoma to parents Joseph and Joy Leslie, who preceded her death.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Paul Horton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, her family would encourage donations to Paul Horton United Methodist Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook