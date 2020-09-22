Lawrence Wilson Wagnon joined the church triumphant on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Larry was born August 29, 1942 in Camden, Arkansas to Odell and Ernestine Wagnon and spent his formative years in Camden and Little Rock. After graduating from Little Rock Central High School in 1961, he joined the USAF and served as an air traffic controller. He married Barbara Ann Green in 1962 and they welcomed daughters Gina Chantal and Shannon Gabrielle. Following his honorable discharge from the USAF, Larry graduated mortuary college and began his lifelong career serving thousands of families in their time of need as a funeral director.

In 1981 he married Mary S. Bailes, and became a beloved father to her two daughters, Kacey and LeAnn.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; four children; nine grandchildren; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Larry at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will be livestreamed at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

