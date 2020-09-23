Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 20, 2020:

Cumbow, Allan Ray – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Eaton, Dalton Henry – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear

Eaton, David Richard – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Parole Hold

Fraley, Timothy Floyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Gaytan, Tracy – Possession of Marijuana

Sechrist, Myra Lucille – Silent Abusive Calls to 911 Service

Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass and Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

