Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 20, 2020:
- Cumbow, Allan Ray – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Eaton, Dalton Henry – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, Driving While License Invalid and Violate Promise to Appear
- Eaton, David Richard – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Parole Hold
- Fraley, Timothy Floyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Gaytan, Tracy – Possession of Marijuana
- Sechrist, Myra Lucille – Silent Abusive Calls to 911 Service
- Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Criminal Trespass and Hold for Polk County-Possession of a Controlled Substance