Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 21, 2020:
- Bott, Francis Lee III – Disorderly Conduct
- Cox, Brandon Ray – Parole Violation
- Davis, Rachel Ann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Heighton, Ashley Renee – Arrest Warrant
- James, Chase Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Jones, Jerry Dale II – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Liddell, James Jeffery – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Martinez, Jesse Levay – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Moore, Matthew Thomas – Revocation of Community Supervision