Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 21, 2020:

  • Bott, Francis Lee III – Disorderly Conduct
  • Cox, Brandon Ray – Parole Violation
  • Davis, Rachel Ann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Heighton, Ashley Renee – Arrest Warrant
  • James, Chase Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Jones, Jerry Dale II – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Liddell, James Jeffery – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Martinez, Jesse Levay – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Moore, Matthew Thomas – Revocation of Community Supervision
