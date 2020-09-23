Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 21, 2020:

Bott, Francis Lee III – Disorderly Conduct

Cox, Brandon Ray – Parole Violation

Davis, Rachel Ann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Heighton, Ashley Renee – Arrest Warrant

James, Chase Anthony – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Jones, Jerry Dale II – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Liddell, James Jeffery – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Martinez, Jesse Levay – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Moore, Matthew Thomas – Revocation of Community Supervision

