Barry Alan Dailey, 58, of Denver, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Colorado. He was born August 24, 1962, to parents Clyde Alvin “C.A.” Dailey and Wanda Conway Dailey.

Services for Barry will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. before the service on Thursday. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Barry was born in Dayton and was a 1980 graduate of Dayton High School. He attended Sam Houston State University and was a member of Maranatha Church in Mt. Belvieu. He was employed by the Colorado Rockies baseball team and loved baseball and the Texas A&M Aggies. Barry was known as a “Gentle Giant”. Barry loved his grandchildren and was always involved in any activities they had especially sports. He was a very loving Papa.

Barry was preceded in death by his father, C.A. Dailey. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Dailey; children, Brittany Ripkowski and husband James, Rainy Ripkowski and husband Daniel, and Jeffrey Dailey; grandchildren, Kaden Ripkowski, Carter Ripkowski, Blayne Ripkowski, Clyde Ripkowski, and Chance Ripkowski; sister, Carolyn Curry and husband Bobby. His extended family in Colorado, also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

