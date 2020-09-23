Liberty Municipal Library to open full time on Oct. 5

The Liberty Municipal Library will open with an updated schedule on Monday, Oct. 5. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Curbside service will continue for those who prefer not to enter the library. For the safety of everyone, face masks that are worn over the nose and mouth are required while patrons are in the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center.

On October 5, computers will be available with limited access due to COVID-19. There will be four operational computers — two in the adult section and one each in the teen and children’s areas.

Time is limited to one hour per session unless others are waiting, and then the limit is 30 minutes. Computers are sanitized after every use. Librarians will be available to assist on a very limited basis only.

The library has been set up to follow social distancing guidelines, and patrons are encouraged to help keep the Cultural Center safe for everyone.

The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston St., Liberty. For more information, call 936-336-8901.

