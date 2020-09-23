Joe Douglas McCants, 76, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, November 24, 1943 in Evergreen, Texas to Joseph James McCants and Lila Faye (Floyd) McCants, both of whom have preceded him in death. Joe was also preceded in death by his brothers, Billy, Bobby, and Marvin McCants, Gene Wear.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years Annie Mae McCants; children, Theresa Reynolds McMahon and husband Dennis, Troy Douglas McCants, Allen Jenkins and wife Tisha, Mark Anthony McCants, and wife Crystal, Pamela Sue McCants, Daniel Travis McCants and wife Ashley, Sarah McCants; 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Joe was an incredibly talented man who loved to play the guitar, the piano and sing in church. He also grew an awesome garden. Joe will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Joe will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday September 22, 2020, from 6 pm to 9 pm . Funeral Services for Joe will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment for Joe will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Dale Patton and Duane Cooper, officiating. Pallbearers are Allen Jenkins, Troy McCants, Daniel McCants, Mark McCants, Luke McCants, Ethan Torres, and Dillon McCants.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

