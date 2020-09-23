Carla Jean Morgan, 29, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on Thursday, December 6, 1990 in Galveston, Texas to Johnny Colburn and Gloria Jean Morgan. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents Johnny Colburn and Gloria Jean Morgan; brother, Justin Lee Morgan and wife Tabetha Nichole Helms; sister, Tanya Marie Coker and husband Steven Coker; aunt, Shannon Morgan and husband Lorenzo Morgan; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Nichole Morgan, Landon Lee Morgan, Justin Tyme Morgan, Hunter James Morgan, Chevy Lynn Morgan, Colt Lee Coker, Summer Marie Coker, Hunter Coker, Junior Coker; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

